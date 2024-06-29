CID will probe role of rice mafia at Kakinada-based ports, says Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on June 29 (Saturday) announced that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would inquire into the alleged illegal export of recycled rice from the Kakinada anchorage port to the African countries by the rice mafia.

Mr. Manohar led the two-day raids on the godowns and rice export activities at the ports in Kakinada city.

In an interaction with the stakeholders of the Civil Supplies Department here at the Collectorate, Mr. Manohar stated that the rice mafia in the Kakinada-based ports owned a vessel through which broken rice was exported to various destinations in the African countries.

“The mafia involved in the scandal procures rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and exports by sea route from the Kakinada-based ports, including the government-run Anchorage port. Given the scale of the scandal, the rice exports will be probed by the Crime Investigation Department,” said Mr. Manohar. The modus operandi of the mafia was to break the procured PDS rice and export it in the name of ‘broken rice’.

“We will share our findings on the export of broken rice and PDS rice with the CID authorities for further probe. We will continue the raids on the rice trade and exports being done by sea route. The officials associated with the seaports will also be made responsible if their role is established in the probe,” added Mr. Manohar.

Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director G. Veerapandian, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, and Kakinada Rural MLA P. Venkateswara Rao were among present.