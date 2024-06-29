GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID will probe role of rice mafia at Kakinada-based ports, says Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

The mafia owns a vessel for exporting PDS rice to the African countries, the Minister alleges

Published - June 29, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on June 29 (Saturday) announced that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would inquire into the alleged illegal export of recycled rice from the Kakinada anchorage port to the African countries by the rice mafia.

Mr. Manohar led the two-day raids on the godowns and rice export activities at the ports in Kakinada city.

In an interaction with the stakeholders of the Civil Supplies Department here at the Collectorate, Mr. Manohar stated that the rice mafia in the Kakinada-based ports owned a vessel through which broken rice was exported to various destinations in the African countries.

“The mafia involved in the scandal procures rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and exports by sea route from the Kakinada-based ports, including the government-run Anchorage port. Given the scale of the scandal, the rice exports will be probed by the Crime Investigation Department,” said Mr. Manohar. The modus operandi of the mafia was to break the procured PDS rice and export it in the name of ‘broken rice’.

“We will share our findings on the export of broken rice and PDS rice with the CID authorities for further probe. We will continue the raids on the rice trade and exports being done by sea route. The officials associated with the seaports will also be made responsible if their role is established in the probe,” added Mr. Manohar.

Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director G. Veerapandian, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, and Kakinada Rural MLA P. Venkateswara Rao were among present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / exports / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.