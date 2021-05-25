Andhra Pradesh

CID warns people against creating posts against judges

Additional Director-General, Andhra Pradesh-Crime Investigation Department (A.P.-CID), P.V. Sunil Kumar has said the CID is investigating complaints related to the posting of objectionable content against Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

In a statement, Mr. Sunil Kumar said it had come to CID’s notice that certain persons were posting objectionable content against the High Court Judges and that the High Court had already issued orders in the past to take stringent action against such persons.

“We appeal to people not to create such posts, or forward them or like such incendiary posts. The CID has pressed its factcheck and social media teams and we will find out the culprits ,” he said, adding that it had come to his notice that some people had been creating such posts and were allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy to defame the judiciary.

