CID unearths ‘huge’ cash transactions in land deals

Investigation into the allegations of large-scale insider trading in the purchase of vast tracts of land in Amaravati has gathered momentum with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) stumbling upon “fresh evidence” of huge cash transactions in the deals.

The CID, while examining the evidence, found that most of the transactions had been done in cash of more than ₹2 lakh during the years 2018-2019.

In a letter, P.V Sunil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, CID, asked the Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax to inquire into the cash transactions and ascertain if the buyers had violated the provisions of the Income-Tax Act and initiate action against them.

The CID also submitted a list of suspicious land transactions to the Income-Tax Department as most of the sale deeds had been executed in the Mangalagiri Sub Registrar’s office. In a few transactions, the sale deed value was more than ₹20 lakh.

Assigned lands

The probe into the land scam also included lands that had been assigned to the landless Dalits.

The YSRCP government had already cancelled the agreements between the assigned land holders and the buyers, and initiated an investigation into the allegations of purchase of assigned lands at throwaway price after allegedly intimidating the assignees that their lands would be taken away.

The TDP government had issued G.O.s in 2018 awarding returnable plots for assigned lands too.

“The buyers violated the I-T Act by not disclosing their source of income before purchasing vast extents in Amaravati, whose market value is huge. This gives credence to our earlier investigation into the benami transactions made by influential people in Amaravati,” said a senior police officer.