CID to question Amaravati JAC convener based on Ram Gopal Varma’s complaint

The filmmaker accused Srinivasa Rao of making provocative remarks against his film ‘Vyooham’ during a TV debate recently

January 02, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) will question Amaravati JAC convener Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday in a case lodged by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

The filmmaker alleged in his complaint that Mr. Srinivasa Rao made provocative remarks during a debate on his film Vyooham in a vernacular news TV channel recently.

While issuing a notice under Section 41A (1) of the Cr.P.C, S. Waheed Basha, the Inspection Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID alleged that during their investigation, they found reasonable grounds to suspect Mr. Srinivasa Rao of committing cognizable offences punishable under various sections. The CID further mentioned that it was necessary to examine and question Mr. Srinivasa Rao to ascertain the facts and circumstances in relation to the alleged crime.

The CID also named five more people as co-accused in the case, including the chairman of the TV channel.

