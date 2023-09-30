HamberMenu
CID summons Lokesh for questioning in Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case on October 4

TDP national general secretary was asked to come to the CID office in Vijayawada at 10 a.m. on October 4

September 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CID officials issuing a notice to Nara Lokesh at MP Galla Jayadev’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

CID officials issuing a notice to Nara Lokesh at MP Galla Jayadev’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The AP-CID issued a notice to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.) in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case at MP Galla Jayadev’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday, summoning him for questioning at the CID office in Vijayawada at 10 a.m. on October 4. 

It was in pursuance of the submission made by Advocate General S. Sriram in the High Court on September 29 that the CID was inclined to serve a notice to Mr. Lokesh under the above section, as a consequence of which Justice K. Suresh Reddy disposed of his anticipatory bail petition. 

On Saturday, the CID officials reached Mr. Jayadev’s residence and issued the notice to him personally after initially transmitting it through WhatsApp. TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar was present. 

According to a TDP release, Mr. Lokesh told the CID officials that he would appear before them at the given time and answer their questions. He was added as A-14 by the CID in the IRR case, wherein he is accused of deriving pecuniary gains through fraudulent means. 

