CID sleuths grill former APSFL officials in AP Fibernet ‘scam’

Irregularities in tenders worth ₹321 crore alleged

Former member of the governing council, e-Governance Authority, Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad and former vice-chairman and managing director of Infrastructure Corporation of AP (INCAP) K. Sambasiva Rao, appeared before CID sleuths here on Tuesday.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, who registered a case on 16 persons for the alleged irregularities in AP Fibernet on September 9 served notices to the former officials of Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) asking them to appear before the investigation officers.

Mr. Hari Krishna Prasad, who appeared before the CID officials, said the investigation officers did not question him. He said that the allegations were false.

The CID Police registered cases against the suspects on the charges of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and forgery among others. It was alleged that the suspects, including a few government officers, colluded with Tera Software Private Limited and Himachal Futuristic Communications and other firms and awarded contracts in violation of norms.

Investigation officials are probing into the alleged irregularities in the tenders, worth about ₹321 crore.

The CID personnel questioned the suspects on their links with the private firms, allotment of tenders and payment of bills.

Mr. Hari Krishna Prasad later told mediapersons that the allegation of a scam in APFSL was false and that no irregularities had taken place in AP Fibernet.

“As my name was mentioned in the FIR, I came to present my version. I will cooperate with the CID officers in the investigation,” he said.