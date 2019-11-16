CID seizes files from Bluefrog office as part of ongoing probe

Sleuths of the Visakhapatnam wing of the Criminal Investigation Department seized several files from the offices of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies as part of an ongoing investigation, at Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Earlier, the CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police I. Chittibabu had raided the IT firm on Wednesday following complaints that it had hacked into www.sand.ap.gov.in — the State Government’s official website that deals with booking and disbursement of sand — and had tampered with the data on the website.

According to a CID report, officials on Friday seized data relating to the ten sand mines and the IT firm’s source code, as well as all the log files of various programme applications developed by the company. The sleuths verified the data on the IT firm’s computers in connection with sand-related transactions and scrutinised certain mails which were found to be related to the sand transactions, and obtained screenshots of the same.

Phones seized

“We are also verifying cloud data related to the applications,” Mr. Chittibabu said.

“We have also seized mobile phones belonging to Kalidindi Phani Kumar Raju, managing director, Jaya Aditya Reddy and D. Nagaraju, directors of the firm. The phones have been handed over to the Cyber Crime Police Station for further analysis,” Mr. Chittibabu said.

The IT solutions firm was established in 2008 and employs around 100 professionals.

CID officials said that the management of the firm claimed that the company did not have any branch offices anywhere in the State or in the country, except for its main office in Visakhapatnam.

“We are verifying the details,” a CID official said.

Sources said that the IT firm’s primary role is to develop tailor-made applications for clients, with the State Government and Central government currently being their major clients. So far, the firm has developed close to 70 applications in different modules for government schemes.

In 2016, the IT firm developed a sand monitoring application called Mana Sand as a pilot project, but it was dropped due to certain technical glitches and poor response from the public.

“The reason behind withdrawing the project has to be verified during the course of investigation,” the official said.

CID officials said that in 2017, the IT firm secured a manpower supply contract from the Mines Department of A.P., and supplied 80 personnel for monitoring vehicle movement at various sand reaches. The firm was paid ₹80 lakh by the then State Government. “This aspect is also being investigated,” he said.

“The IT firm’s officials said that they have developed nine modules to monitor natural farming at the villages under ICRB programme of the Agricultural Department, and the contract is still in force, which is to be verified,” said the officer.