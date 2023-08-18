ADVERTISEMENT

CID, Registration Dept. officials to record statements of Margadarsi Chit Fund customers

August 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

Fresh notices will be issued to MCFPL chairman, managing director, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) and the Registration and Stamps Department, probing the alleged multi-crore fraud in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), will soon record the statements of customers.

Joint teams of the CID and the Registration and Stamps Departments conducted searches In the branch offices of Margadarsi Chits earlier, and seized several documents.

The CID officials, who registered cases on the alleged irregularities in the chit fund company, served notices to MCFPL chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Registration and Stamps Department Inspector General V. Ramakrishna said they will reach out to the chit customers soon and record their statements.

“We will verify and record the statements of the customers in the branches where non-payment of chit amounts was noticed,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The investigation officers said that fresh notices would be issued to Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja Kiron for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in fresh searches on Thursday, officials seized the balance sheets and other documents, and questioned the branch officers of MCFPL at a few places in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US