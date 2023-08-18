HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID, Registration Dept. officials to record statements of Margadarsi Chit Fund customers

Fresh notices will be issued to MCFPL chairman, managing director, say officials

August 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) and the Registration and Stamps Department, probing the alleged multi-crore fraud in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), will soon record the statements of customers.

Joint teams of the CID and the Registration and Stamps Departments conducted searches In the branch offices of Margadarsi Chits earlier, and seized several documents.

The CID officials, who registered cases on the alleged irregularities in the chit fund company, served notices to MCFPL chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron. 

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Registration and Stamps Department Inspector General V. Ramakrishna said they will reach out to the chit customers soon and record their statements.

“We will verify and record the statements of the customers in the branches where non-payment of chit amounts was noticed,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The investigation officers said that fresh notices would be issued to Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja Kiron for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in fresh searches on Thursday, officials seized the balance sheets and other documents, and questioned the branch officers of MCFPL at a few places in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / investigation / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.