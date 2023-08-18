CID, Registration Dept. officials to record statements of Margadarsi Chit Fund customers

August 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

Officials of the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) and the Registration and Stamps Department, probing the alleged multi-crore fraud in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), will soon record the statements of customers.

Joint teams of the CID and the Registration and Stamps Departments conducted searches In the branch offices of Margadarsi Chits earlier, and seized several documents.

The CID officials, who registered cases on the alleged irregularities in the chit fund company, served notices to MCFPL chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Registration and Stamps Department Inspector General V. Ramakrishna said they will reach out to the chit customers soon and record their statements.

“We will verify and record the statements of the customers in the branches where non-payment of chit amounts was noticed,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The investigation officers said that fresh notices would be issued to Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja Kiron for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in fresh searches on Thursday, officials seized the balance sheets and other documents, and questioned the branch officers of MCFPL at a few places in the State.