CID registers case against former MD of AP Beverages Corporation

Published - June 08, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Investigation officers seized some important files, hard disks and other documents from his house in Hyderabad following raids on Friday in connection with alleged liquor scam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has registered a case against the former Managing Director (MD) of the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy, in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Following a complaint lodged by a person from Vijayawada, the CID police registered a case and conducted searches in his house at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad on Friday, which continued till late in the night.

The police reportedly seized some important files, hard disks and other documents from Mr. Reddy’s house.

The investigation officers questioned him on the new excise policy introduced by the previous government, introduction and sale of new brands of liquor, offline sale of liquor in huge quantities, and on the details of the owners of the new brands and related transactions.

“We are probing deep into the alleged liquor scam. A case has been registered on the former APSBCL MD on various charges,” a police officer said on Saturday.

