CID raids residence of former MD of A.P. Beverages Corp.

A team of the AP-Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) reportedly conducted searches at the residence of former Managing Director of Beverages Corporation Limited D. Vasudeva Reddy on Friday night.

Sources said this is the second raid on Mr. Vasudeva Reddy’s residence in connection with the alleged theft and destruction of office files and evidence.

The CID has alleged that the investigation was necessitated as Mr. Vasudeva Reddy had indulged in misuse of his office while serving as MD of the corporation, and destroyed certain key files before demitting office. The CID has also framed Mr. Vasudeva Reddy under corruption charges.

A couple of weeks ago, the CID conducted searches at the residence of the accused officer in Hyderabad and on Friday, the raids were conducted at his apartment at Kunchanapally near Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

TDP’s allegations

Meanwhile, TDP polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah urged the Additional Director General of Police, CID to investigate the alleged irregularities committed by Mr. Vasudeva Reddy in Anantapur district, such as paying exorbitant rents to the owners of liquor shops. Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the then Inspector General of Police Kolli Raghuram Reddy, who was holding charge of Vigilance and Enforcement, had allegedly obstructed the investigation that was launched by M. Muniramaiah, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer of Anantapur district against Mr. Vasudeva Reddy, during the YSRCP regime.