GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID raids residence of former MD of A.P. Beverages Corp.

Vasudeva Reddy has been accused of destroying key files before demitting office and committing other irregularities

Published - June 22, 2024 03:25 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

A team of the AP-Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) reportedly conducted searches at the residence of former Managing Director of Beverages Corporation Limited D. Vasudeva Reddy on Friday night.

Sources said this is the second raid on Mr. Vasudeva Reddy’s residence in connection with the alleged theft and destruction of office files and evidence.

The CID has alleged that the investigation was necessitated as Mr. Vasudeva Reddy had indulged in misuse of his office while serving as MD of the corporation, and destroyed certain key files before demitting office. The CID has also framed Mr. Vasudeva Reddy under corruption charges.

A couple of weeks ago, the CID conducted searches at the residence of the accused officer in Hyderabad and on Friday, the raids were conducted at his apartment at Kunchanapally near Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

TDP’s allegations

Meanwhile, TDP polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah urged the Additional Director General of Police, CID to investigate the alleged irregularities committed by Mr. Vasudeva Reddy in Anantapur district, such as paying exorbitant rents to the owners of liquor shops. Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the then Inspector General of Police Kolli Raghuram Reddy, who was holding charge of Vigilance and Enforcement, had allegedly obstructed the investigation that was launched by M. Muniramaiah, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer of Anantapur district against Mr. Vasudeva Reddy, during the YSRCP regime.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.