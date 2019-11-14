CID raids IT firm’s office

The Visakhapatnam wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids on the office of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies at Ram Nagar on Wednesday following complaints that the firm had hacked a government website.

Sources said the CID received complaints that the firm had hacked www.sand.ap.gov.in, a website launched to facilitate online booking of sand, and tampered with the data. CID officials refused to divulge details of the case and said they are checking the office servers as of now.

Bluefrog Mobile Technologies was also accused in the data theft case registered by the Hyderabad police just before the elections.