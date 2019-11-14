CID raids IT firm’s office

The Visakhapatnam wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids on the office of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies at Ram Nagar on Wednesday following complaints that the firm had hacked a government website.
Sources said the CID received complaints that the firm had hacked www.sand.ap.gov.in, a website launched to facilitate online booking of sand, and tampered with the data. CID officials refused to divulge details of the case and said they are checking the office servers as of now.
Bluefrog Mobile Technologies was also accused in the data theft case registered by the Hyderabad police just before the elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.