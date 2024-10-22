GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CID raids distilleries across A.P., seizes documents

15 teams participate in searches that are still continuing at some places; sleuths collect samples and record statements of some owners

Published - October 22, 2024 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted searches in the distillery and bottling units across the State on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

More than 15 teams headed by Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SPs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) participated in the raids to unearth alleged irregularities in some liquor manufacturing units, alleged supply of substandard quality liquor and operations of liquor syndicates in the last few years.

The CID sleuths inspected a private distillery at Davuluru village in Krishna district, a liquor manufacturing company in Vijayawada, a beverages unit at Chintalanarava village in Krishna district, distilleries at Pedavegi in Eluru district, Kasimkota in Anakapalli district, Renigunta in Tirupati district, Koppavaram in East Godavari district, Karakambadi and Timmasamudram in Chittoor district, Old Singarayanakonda in Prakasam district and the units in Nandyal district.

They verified the records pertaining to procurement of raw material, manufacture of liquor, despatch of stocks, bank accounts of the manufacturing companies and other related details.

“We have seized some documents and samples, which will be sent for examination,” an investigation officer told The Hindu.

The raids were continuing in some units when reports last came in.

