CID questions Sailaja Kiron in Margadarsi case

April 07, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) officials continued their investigation into the alleged violations in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) case and examined its director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron on Thursday at her residence in Hyderabad.

CID Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar told mediapersons that the Investigation Officer, along with his team of technical experts and support staff, questioned her in Hyderabad. “It is now further required on our part to analyse the statements that she has given in today’s examination. And, we will also have to work on this examination,” he said

Mr. Bardar said that the sleuths informed Ms. Sailaja that the examination would continue on April 13 and that there was every possibility of her being called to Amaravati for the next round of questioning. The next examination date, if required for Mr. Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, Chairman of MCFPL, would also be informed, he said. And, probably this time, the examination could take place in Amaravati.

The AP CID had questioned Mr. Ramoji Rao on April 3 in Hyderabad. Earlier, the CID officials arrested Chartered Accountant Kudaravalli Shravan, the official partner of Brahmayya & Co., who was the auditor for Margadarsi Chit Fund.

The CID officials charged MCFPL with violations such as diverting funds, collecting deposits from subscribers in an unlawful manner, withholding the subscribers prize money among others.