CID probing complaints against couple in ‘US visa fraud’

10 December 2020 23:58 IST

Following the allegations against an East Godavari couple in H1-B visa fraud in the United States by aspirants, State’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials are reportedly looking into complaints they received from some of the suspected victims through email.

According to information, M. Sunil and M. Praneeta have been accused of cheating in the guise of offering H1-B visas to Telugu students in North Carolina of the U.S. recently.

Sources say that a case has been booked against the couple and attempts to reach family members were on. When contacted, a senior official of CID said that complaints were received and officials concerned were looking into them.

Meanwhile, Sunil recently posted a video online in which he could be seen asking people not to conclude and said he would cooperate with the authorities in North Carolina. He said he had not taken money from anyone and did not cheat anyone as was being alleged.