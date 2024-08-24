CID probe into TDR bonds scam begins

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday initiated an investigation into the alleged Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds scam at the Tirupati municipal corporation. CID officials inspected the corporation office and scrutinised documents on the premises of the Town Planning department. This development is in response to complaints filed by the Telugu Desam Party state spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy. In light of these complaints, the TDP-led NDA government has directed a CID probe into the alleged scam. It is alleged that the TDR bonds worth approximately ₹2,500 crore were issued in the place of land acquisition for the master plan roads in Tirupati during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.