CID police search house of former MD of AP Beverages Corpn. in Hyderabad

Officers of the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) conducted a search in the house of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) former Managing Director (MD) Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy, at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, on June 6 (Friday).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred Mr. Vasudeva Reddy from the post on April 17, following complaints of alleged irregularities.

It was alleged that he encouraged the New Excise Policy in the State, introduced new brands and favoured some leaders during his tenure.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the then opposition party, had raised a hue and cry on the sale of some private liquor brands, offline marketing of liquor in the government-run outlets and the alleged irregularities therein.

Leaders of the TDP, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties then alleged that several people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor brands in the State, and demanded an inquiry into the deaths. They also blamed the spurt in smuggling of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from the neighbouring States on the sale of such liquor in Andhra Pradesh.

It was alleged that new liquor companies were floated in benami names, and huge commissions were paid to the owners of the fake companies.

The CID police verified the computers, files and other records in the house of Mr. Vasudeva Reddy, an IRTS officer on deputation to the State. The searches continued till late in the evening.

Investigation officers are also planning to question Mr. Vasudeva Reddy, verify his call data and the social media groups used by him.

