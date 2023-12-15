GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CID police registers case on suspicious death of NRI

Ganguru Srinath of Guntur, died in US in October, 2022

December 15, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) police registered a case over the suspicious death of an NRI, Ganguru Srinath, who died at Yono Hills, U.S., on October 16, 2022.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, G. Babu Rao, the CID police registered a case against the in-laws of Srinath. (FIR copy is available with The Hindu)

Srinath, was married to S. Sai Charani of Guntur in 2016, and the couple migrated to the U.S. the next year. The deceased was working in a private company.

In October last year, the accused had called up Mr. Babu Rao, over phone and informed that his son, Srinath, had died, but did not tell the reasons for the death.

“After completing the rituals, I tried to lodge a complaint with the police in the U.S. But, the accused had threatened and sent me to India by force,” Mr. Babu Rao alleged.

A case has been registered against three persons and investigation is on.

