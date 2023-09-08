ADVERTISEMENT

CID organises awareness programme on ‘Rights of Women in NRI Matrimonial Issues’

September 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority Member- Secretary M. Babitha speaking at a seminar in Vijayawada on Friday..

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) organised a one-day awareness programme on ‘Rights of Women in NRI Matrimonial Issues’, at Maris Stella College here on Friday.

AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member-Secretary M. Babitha, spoke on ‘Rights of NRI women and legal assistance in matrimonial issues’.

APNRT Society president Venkat S. Medapati spoke on ‘Matrimonial issues at APNRT Society and the assistance from AP Government’. Regional Passport Officer, Vijayawada, K. Shiva Harsha, elucidated on ‘Different categories of Visas, situation of impounding of passport with special relevance to NRI marriages’.

Legal Advisor to APCID M. Laxmana Rao spoke on ‘Role and responsibilities of police personnel in NRI matrimonial issues’. 

CID Superintendent of Police (SP), K.G.V. Saritha, gave a presentation on the matrimonial cases reported to NRI Cell of the CID during the seminar.

Later, the officers released a brochure on ‘Overseas Indian Marriages - Safety Guidelines’ on the occasion. 

