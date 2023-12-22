CID opposes anticipatory bail plea of Naidu, seeks nod to arrest Lokesh

December 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a latest development, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (A.P.-CID) filed a memo on Friday (December 22) in the High Court in connection with submitting written arguments related to the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case.

The memo was filed based on the media statements of Mr. Naidu and his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

In the memo, the CID maintained that Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh have been violating the bail conditions and the conditions under section 41 A CrPC.

Simultaneously, the CID filed another petition in the ACB Court at Vijayawada seeking permission to arrest Mr. Lokesh for his alleged violation of terms and conditions of a notice served to him under section 41A CrPC in the IRR case.

In both petitions, the CID claimed that Mr. Lokesh resorted to threatening the investigating officers and the officials who gave statements against Mr. Chandrababu Naidu under section 164 CrPC. The CID maintained that while granting interim bail to Mr. Naidu, both the Supreme Court and the A.P. High Court passed certain directions restraining him from making any public statements in relation to the Skill Development Scam case.

‘’However, disregarding the directions of the High Court, Mr. Naidu has been making speeches in violation of the order,’‘ the CID said.

An extract from the translated transcript of one such speech, given on December 8 by Mr. Naidu was produced in the Supreme Court as evidence of violation. A copy of the additional affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the SLP seeking cancellation of the bail granted in the Skill Development Case was submitted as a part of the memo filed in the High Court on Friday.

The CID maintained that Mr. Lokesh threatened the official witness, who has given 164 Statement in various cases and questioned how officials could depose under section 164 CrPC against Mr. Naidu. It alleged that in an indirect manner Mr. Lokesh indicated that the details of the police officers connected to the investigations were being noted in a “Red book” and that they would be dismissed from service or sent to prison when TDP came to power.

The case in the High Court was adjourned to Saturday as Mr. Naidu’s advocates requested time to respond to it.

Based on the above two aspects, apart from other facts connected with the Inner Ring Road Case, the CID opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to Mr. Naidu in the Inner Ring Road case by the High Court.

