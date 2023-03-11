CID officials raids Margadarsi Chit Fund offices, verify documents (WITH PHOTO)

March 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday conducted raids on the offices of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited in the State and verified the records.

Following allegations that the company had diverted money of the subscribers into other companies and mutual funds, and had violated the norms of the Chit Fund Act, the CID sleuths inspected the chit fund offices.

It was alleged that the chit fund company diverted funds worth crores of rupees. Cases have been registered under the Chit Funds Act, 1982, Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day-long raids were carried out on the offices of the private chit fund company in Guntur, NTR District, Palnadu, Eluru and other districts in the State.

Staff in custody

The CID officials reportedly detained some office managers and accountants and verified the documents. They questioned the chit fund company staff on the alleged diversion of funds to other companies.

The Registration and Stamps Department officials conducted raids on the company a few months ago, and reportedly found several irregularities. They noticed non-payment of subscriptions, transfer of amount, non-disclosure of revenue and expenditure accounts and may other lapses.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Registration and Stamps Department authorities, the CID officials reportedly registered cases against Margadarsi Chit Funds Company Chairman, Managing Director, managers of some branches and other staff.

Documents seized

During the raids, the CID police seized the balance sheets and financial statements of the private chit fund and were questioning the office heads. However, a few managers and accountants reportedly managed to escape, it was learnt.

The raids continued till late in the evening when the reports last came in on Saturday. Teams of CID carried out the raids and were grilling the chit fund company managers in some districts.