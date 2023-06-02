ADVERTISEMENT

CID issues lookout notice to Sailaja Kiron in Margadarsi Chit Fund case

June 02, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - GUNTUR

Sources in the department said that Ms. Sailaja had been asked to appear before the investigation officer on June 6.

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has issued a lookout notice to Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron, managing director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, and blocked her international movement.

The sources further informed that as the CID had not received any confirmation from Ms. Sailaja to their notice to appear before it on June 3, it issued a notice again, instructing her to be available for investigation on June 6.

On the other hand, the CID also issued a lookout notice against Ms. Sailaja, which would prevent her from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the State government allowed the CID to freeze the properties of the company to the tune of more than ₹793 crore, alleging that the management diverted the money to other investments illegally.

The CID had already questioned Margadarsi Chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja Kiron previously.

