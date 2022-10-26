CID is not functioning independently in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 18:04 IST

TDP leaders are subjected to custodial torture by the CID at the behest of the State government, alleges Nakka Anand Babu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nakka Anand Babu has alleged that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is being used to target and harass his party leaders. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Anand Babu alleged that the TDP leaders were subjected to ‘custodial torture’ by the CID at the behest of the State government. The CID was foisting cases upon the TDP leaders and workers. The TDP has lodged complaints with all the necessary documents and evidence in more than 300 cases, including those relating to the social media. But, there has been no fruitful results. “The CID acts swiftly when a complaint is lodged by the YSRCP. It has become a pawn of the ruling party. The CID is not working independently. It has become an arm of the YSRCP,” he alleged.



