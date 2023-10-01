HamberMenu
CID is acting like a private army of YSRCP, says TDP leader Kondru

CID issuing notice to former Minister Nara Lokesh in the Inner Ring Road alignment scam case was a classic example of the misuse of power, the former Minister says

October 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan participating in the ‘We are with Babu’ agitation organised by the TDP, on Sunday, in Rajam of Vizianagaram district.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan participating in the 'We are with Babu' agitation organised by the TDP, on Sunday, in Rajam of Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and TDP Rajam in charge, on Sunday, alleged that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was acting like YSRCP’s frontal organisation and a private army of the government which is defaming and harassing leaders of opposition parties.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that all the CID officials “violating administrative rules” and “crossing their limits” would have to “face consequences” after the TDP came to power in the State.

“I have never seen such gross misuse of the CID and other government departments in my political journey of two decades. It is a dangerous trend being seen in A.P. politics. The officials should refuse to obey their political bosses’ orders, which are not in accordance with the rules and regulations,” said Mr. Murali.

He said that Mr. Chandrababu’s name was included in the so-called skill development scam, although there was no evidence of misappropriation of government funds. “CID’s notice to former Minister Nara Lokesh in the Inner Ring Road alignment scam case was a classic example of the misuse of power. How can it be called a scam even before the construction of the road?” he asked.

