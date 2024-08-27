CID intensifies probe into Madanapalle fire incident, reconstructs scene

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials have embarked on a well-coordinated plan to investigate the case of burning of files in the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate of Annamayya district on July 21. The incident raised questions whether it was just an accident or part of a larger conspiracy.

Despite interrogation of several suspects, crucial evidence related to the case has not yet surfaced, and no arrests have been made. The key suspects currently are on the run.

The CID officials, who intensified the investigation, reconstructed the scene on the Sub-Collector office premises on Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, village revenue assistant (VRA) Ramanaiah and senior assistant Gautam Teja were interrogated from Monday night till the early hours of Tuesday in Madanapalle. The scene reconstruction was carried out with video recordings. The Fire Department officials were consulted to understand the extent of the fire and the damage caused by the burning of files during the incident.

The State government viewed the burning of files seriously, and transferred the case from the police to the CID for a thorough investigation on August 8.

The fire resulted in the burning of crucial files in the 22-A section. The authorities are also looking into the possibility of involvement of local political leaders of the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in an attempt to conceal any potential irregularities related to land records.