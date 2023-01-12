CID identifies village-wise assigned lands allegedly acquired illegally under LPS in Amaravati

January 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has identified the village-wise extent of assigned lands allegedly acquired illegally under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in the Amaravati capital region.

The CID has been investigating the transactions pertaining to an extent of 932.72 acres of assigned lands in the Amaravati LPS.

As per the information accessed by The Hindu, investigation is in progress in respect of 9.31 acres of assigned lands at Krishnayapalem; 29.30 acres at Nowlur-1 and 12.3 acres at Nowlur-2; 225.34 acres at Kuragallu-1 and 2.14 acres at Kuragallu -2; 63.43 acres at Nidamarru-1 and 41.62 acres at Nidamarru-2; 5.45 acres at Undvalli; 2.37 acres at Penumaka; 153.9 acres at Lingayapalem; 20.31 acres at Uddandarayunipalem; 1.25 acres at Borupalem; 10 acres at Pitchukalapalem; 17.17 acres at Nekkallu; 17.36 acres at Nelapadu; 43.19 acres at Thullur-1 and 12.52 acres at Thullur-2; 6.96 acres at Ananthavaram; 87.26 acres at Rayapudi-1; 6.47 acres at Kondamarajupalem; 3.3 acres at Velagapudi; 27.39 acres at Venkatapalem; and 133.81 acres in Mandadam villages of the CRDA limits.

The investigation is part of the case registered by the CID at Mangalagiri under Sections 166, 167, 217, 120 (B) of the IPC read with Sections 34, 35, 36 and 37 of the IPC, Section 3(1) (f) and (g) of the SCs, STs (POA) Act, 1989, and Section 7 of the A.P. Assigned Land (POT) Act, 1977.

Among others, the CID has named P. Narayana, senior TDP leader and former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and his close relatives in the case.

The CID claims that the ₹5,600-crore scam involves assigned lands up to an extent of about 1,400 acres in the capital city region. The investigation agency says that it has initiated an in-depth inquiry into the transactions pertaining to 932.72 acres and started verifying the relevant documents.