CID identifies those who ‘illegally purchased’ 315 acres of assigned lands in Amaravati capital region

January 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has unearthed the names of persons in the alleged illegal purchase of assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region, and they include the relatives and close associates of Ponguru Narayana, former Minister in the TDP government.

The prime allegation against the accused is that they had resorted to the illegal purchase of about 315 acres of assigned lands from the poor and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) at the time of establishing the capital city in Amaravati by merging 29 villages.

As per the information accessed by The Hindu, Mr. Narayana and his close relatives had allegedly illegally purchased an extent of 140.1 acres of assigned lands pertaining to 132 documents.

The remaining accused had purchased about 175 acres, whose names (the extent and number of documents in brackets) were as follows: Balusu Srinivasa Rao and his father Venkata Rao (14.34 acres, 11 documents); Kasireddy Peraiah of Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam (13.96 acres, 10 documents); Nimmagadda Santha Kumari of Pangara village in Nizamabad district in Telangana (10.23 acres, eight documents); Sukhavasi Basava Ramaiah and Sukhavasi Chaitanya of MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, (7.88 acres, nine documents); Katragadda Chandrasekhar Rao (5.23 acres, six documents); Vellanki Srinivasa Satya Prasad (5.10 acres, six documents); Polavarapu Soma Sekhar, a resident at Masab Tank in Hyderabad (5.62 acres, four documents); Potluri Yayanth of Patamata in Vijayawada (4.27 acres, three documents); Cherukuri Atchutha Kiran and Rohith Kiran of Poranki in Vijayawada (3.33 acres); and Boyinapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao of Hanumakonda in Warangal district of Telangana (3.35 acres, three documents).

These apart, the CID unearthed certain irregularities through the GPAs.

Gummadi Suresh of LIC Colony in Vijayawada had entered into GPAs up to an extent of 40..96 acres of assigned lands through 46 documents at Rayapudi and Mandadam. Kolli Sivaram of Dasari Ramana Nagar in Vijayawada had entered into GPA up to an extent of 52.12 acres through 47 documents at Rayapudi, Borupalem, Kuragallu, Lingayapalem, Mandadam and Nekkallu villages. Yaganti Srikanth of Pattabhipuram in Guntur was in possession of 9.5 acres through 16 documents at Rayapudi and other villages, as per the details unearthed by the CID.

Investigation pertaining to 932.72 acres of assigned lands is in progress, according to official sources.