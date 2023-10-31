CID files a fresh case against Chandrababu Naidu

October 31, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has registered one more graft case against the former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he was involved in a liquor scam during his previous tenure by granting permission to certain distilleries.

The CID Mangalagiri police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under crime number 18/2023 dated October 28, 2023 based on a complaint lodged by D. Vasudeva Reddy, Commissioner of Distilleries and Breweries, and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation. A case has been filed under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

In this case, a bureaucrat I.S. Naresh has been named as accused number 1, former Minister and TDP senior leader Kollu Ravindra as accused number 2 and Mr. Naidu has been named as accused number 3. Apart from these three, the FIR mentioned some other known and unknown public servants and others as accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR alleged that between 2014 and 19, certain glaring policy decisions came to light, which had the effect of reducing the revenues for the State and benefitting the licensees. It was also found that contrary to the recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose by the State government, a few distilleries were favoured by giving Letter of Intent (LOI). And, new brands were permitted by the public servants, after notification dated March 18, 2019 for general elections was issued, without there being any public interest. They also exaggerated the demand to benefit the distilleries.

It is alleged that decision was taken to favour SPY Agro Industries Ltd, Nandyal, who was provided with the benefits of extension of validity of Letter of Intent (LOI) for establishment of Manufactory.

It is also alleged that permission was granted to establishment of distilleries beyond the recommended capacity by the Committee as per the GO Rt No. 993 of 2014, to benefit P.M.K. Distilleries, Visakha Distilleries and three others. Apart from this, the accused persons allegedly did undue favour to certain suppliers of liquor.

After the notification of the general elections during the year 2019, the government hurriedly granted approval for certain brands to benefit them. It is estimated that the loss to the public exchequer due to these alleged violations is about ₹1,300 crore a year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT