ADVERTISEMENT

CID failed to provide me proper evidence for my arrest, says Chandrababu Naidu

September 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu terms his arrest as undemocratic and an attempt by the YSRCP government to stifle his voice

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Even the common man has the right to know the grounds for his arrest, and justice prevail finally, says TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 (Saturday) termed his arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel as “undemocratic.”

Addressing the media here, Mr. Naidu said that the YSR Congress Party government in the State hatched a conspiracy to stifle his voice with the arrest.

“For the last four-and-a-half years, I have been waging a relentless battle for the people’s problems,” Mr. Naidu said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
News Analysis | Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: A knee-jerk reaction or a planned strategy?

The TDP supremo said that the CID had arrested him without showing any evidence. “This shows the arrogance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said though he sought the police to show evidence and proper grounds for his arrest, there was no answer from the CID personnel.

“Even the common man has the right to know the grounds for his arrest. The government should prove the crime. Justice will prevail finally,” Mr. Naidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US