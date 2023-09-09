HamberMenu
CID failed to provide me proper evidence for my arrest, says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu terms his arrest as undemocratic and an attempt by the YSRCP government to stifle his voice

September 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Even the common man has the right to know the grounds for his arrest, and justice prevail finally, says TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 (Saturday) termed his arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel as “undemocratic.”

Addressing the media here, Mr. Naidu said that the YSR Congress Party government in the State hatched a conspiracy to stifle his voice with the arrest.

“For the last four-and-a-half years, I have been waging a relentless battle for the people’s problems,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that the CID had arrested him without showing any evidence. “This shows the arrogance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said though he sought the police to show evidence and proper grounds for his arrest, there was no answer from the CID personnel.

“Even the common man has the right to know the grounds for his arrest. The government should prove the crime. Justice will prevail finally,” Mr. Naidu said.

