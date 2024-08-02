CID enquiry to be ordered into ‘irregularities’ in Excise department, says Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that a CID enquiry would be ordered into the alleged irregularities of the Excise and Prohibition department.

At a review meeting on the Excise department at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday, Mr. Naidu directed the officials to ensure that substandard liquor was not sold in the State. “There is no place for poor-quality liquor that claims the lives of people, the State government also has decided to scrap the policy of abnormal hikes in liquor prices,” he said.

“The State government did not intend to loot the public by steeply increasing the rates of liquor, unlike the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. A new policy has to be prepared after a comprehensive study of the excise policies in other states. Liquor should not be seen as a revenue-generating source,” he added.

Mr. Naidu further asked the officials to seize all the files relating to excise transactions during the last five years. The Excise department officials should cooperate with the enquiry, he added.

