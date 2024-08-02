GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID enquiry to be ordered into ‘irregularities’ in Excise department, says Naidu

The State government does not intend to loot the public by steeply increasing the rates of liquor, unlike the previous YSRCP government, he claims

Updated - August 02, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holding a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday. 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holding a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday. 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that a CID enquiry would be ordered into the alleged irregularities of the Excise and Prohibition department.

At a review meeting on the Excise department at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday, Mr. Naidu directed the officials to ensure that substandard liquor was not sold in the State. “There is no place for poor-quality liquor that claims the lives of people, the State government also has decided to scrap the policy of abnormal hikes in liquor prices,” he said.

“The State government did not intend to loot the public by steeply increasing the rates of liquor, unlike the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. A new policy has to be prepared after a comprehensive study of the excise policies in other states. Liquor should not be seen as a revenue-generating source,” he added.

Mr. Naidu further asked the officials to seize all the files relating to excise transactions during the last five years. The Excise department officials should cooperate with the enquiry, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.