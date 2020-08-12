CID Cyber Crime, Eluru III Town and Nuzvid police share top honours

Vijayawada

12 August 2020 23:21 IST

DGP presents ABCD awards; best detection prize goes to DSP Supraja

The Cyber Crime police station of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mangalagiri, the Eluru Three Town police and the Nuzvid police have won first prizes in the Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) category.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar and Additional Director-General (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar awarded the prizes at a programme organised at the A.P. Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, on Wednesday.

The ABCD awards were presented for best detected cases during the third and fourth quarters of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The CID Cyber Crime police detected the case in which some offenders posted objectionable and abusive comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media platforms.

The accused had posted comments with malicious intention to hurt the religious feelings of a community in 2019, said Cyber Crime station CI S. Anthony Raj.

The police zeroed in on Naveen Kumar Goud and Srinu Balaji, after verifying hundreds of social media groups. The mobile number and the accounts of the accused were traced, and they were arrested, the CI explained.

Cyanide killings

The Eluru Three Town police, who detected the sensational cyanide killings, won first prize in the fourth quarter of 2019.

DSP O. Dilip Kiran explained that a PET, K. Nagaraju, who left home with ₹20 lakh cash and 4.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments, died suspiciously on October 16 last year.

In the post-mortem report, it was revealed that the teacher died due to consumption of food laced with cyanide.

During investigation, the police took Vellanki Simhadri alias ‘cyanide Simhadri’ and Ranaji of Himabindu Bank, who had confessed to have committed the crime.

The modus operandi was to befriend the victims and offer ‘prasadam’ laced with cyanide after taking money from them. Simhadri killed nine persons in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts in such a manner, Mr. Kiran said.

The Nuzvid police had detected the rape of a minor girl, though there were no CCTV footages and mobile phone data. The police arrested the accused in just 36 hours, said Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu.

The accused, aged about 22, kidnapped the girl (10 years) on a bicycle while she was waiting in front of her house. He took her to an isolated place on February 26 night and committed the crime.

Based on the information provided by the girl that he offered her biryani, the police questioned the fast-food centres and cycle shop owners, and identified the accused in just a few hours, the DSP said.

For the first time, the DGP presented the best detection prize to DSP Supraja, who had arrested a self-styled godman under the SC/ST (POA) Act, under the Nandikotkur police station in Kurnool district.

The accused, Maddileti Swamiji alias Swamiji was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, Ms. Supraja said.

The Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime and the Guntakal Railway Police bagged consolation prizes.