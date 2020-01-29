CID claims evidence against Krishna Kishore

The Crime Investigation Department has claimed that it has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation into the alleged deals of IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore regarding the alleged misappropriation of government funds and violation of Government Financial Rules and leaking of crucial information.

It is learnt that the CID has evidence that Mr. Kishore, former CEO of Economic Development Board (EDB), had spent ₹16 crore of public money lavishly, by violating the financial rules for taking part in World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland, in which the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his team participated in January 2018.

Mr. Kishore allegedly played a crucial role in this misappropriation of government money.

Quid pro quo

Further, the former CEO also allegedly paid as quid pro quo to a media organisation, which came up with survey findings that the TDP was going to win the elections.

The CID alleged that quid pro quo was done by Mr. Kishore, who gave advertisements to another subsidiary of the media group for promoting the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. In return the channel allegedly broadcast a false exit poll which was contradictory to all other exit polls.

Mr. Kishore also allegedly gave ₹60 lakh work order to his “interested” agency through limited quotation system. Surprisingly the other two competitive bidders never participated in that bidding. By giving fake addresses and producing false documents of the other two agencies, Mr. Kishore did a favour to the company he was interested in, the CID alleged.