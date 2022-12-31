ADVERTISEMENT

CID chief P.V. Sunil Kumar among three IPS officers promoted to rank of DGP in Andhra Pradesh

December 31, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three 2009 batch IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police

The Hindu Bureau

Three 1993 batch IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). The government has issued an order in this regard. The promotions will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Additional Director General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar, who is heading the Crime Investigation Department (CID), has been promoted to the rank of DGP. Mahesh Dixit and Amit Garg, who are serving in New Delhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad respectively on Central deputation, have also been promoted.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, started his career as Additional Superintendent of Police in Pulivendula in 1995 and later served as head of various police units.

Meanwhile, three 2009 batch IPS officers including Koya Praveen, R.N. Ammi Reddy, and Bhaskar Bhusan have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Praveen is serving as the Commandant of the 16th A.P. Special Police Battalion in Visakhapatnam, while Mr. Ammi Reddy has been retained as DIG (Law and Order) at the Office of DGP. Mr. Bhaskar Bhushan is on Central deputation.

