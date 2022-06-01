CID books persons for spreading fake messages on welfare schemes

The AP-CID has booked cases against some persons for spreading fake news in social media and spreading falsehood that some welfare schemes may be discontinued by the State Government.

The messages posted with the official State emblem had been identified and cases booked under Section 7 of The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, Sections 66C of the IT Act, 2000; and Section 505(1), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471, 474 and 500 of the IPC and investigation has been launched.

Additional Director General, AP-CID, P.V Sunil Kumar has asked people not to believe such fake news and fake posts and also to stay away from sharing or posting such fake news or fake posts.

The AP CID Social Media cell of CID, while routinely scanning for social media posts that could cause panic in public, came across a fake press note purporting to be issued by the State government that were posted on social media.

The fake press note wrongfully uses the official emblem of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which also contains the national emblem of the Government of India and is titled “Government of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati”. The fake notice, purportedly stated that Jagananna Amma Vodi and Vahana Mitra schemes had been canceled due to financial constraints.

An enquiry was launched and following handles/accounts identified the main perpetrators behind spreading the fake news.