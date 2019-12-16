CID books Jasti Krishna Kishore ex-CEO, AP Economic Board for fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening booked cases against former CEO, A.P. Economic Development Board (APEDB), Jasti Krishna Kishore, an IRS officer and B.Srinivasa Rao, Accounts Officer. Cases were booked under sections 188, 403, 409, 120(B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and AP Economic Development Board Act, 2018.

The CID booked cases against the duo based on a complaint by P. Tulasi Rani, Special Grade Deputy Collector, APEDB.

A huge recruitment and ads scam

According to the complaint, both Mr. Jasti and Mr. Srinivasa Rao were allegedly involved in misappropriation of funds to the tune of crores of rupees by recruiting several people without following due procedure and gave advertisements in the media without following the norms.

Section 409 deals with criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent whoever, being in any manner entrusted with property, or with any dominion over property in his capacity of a public servant or in the way of his business as a banker, merchant, factor, broker, attorney or agent, commits criminal breach of trust in respect of that property. He or she shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to a fine.