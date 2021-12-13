CID books cases against ABN Andhra Jyothi MD

Radhakrishna accused of obstructing official duties of police

The A.P. CID on Sunday booked cases against Vemuri Radhakrishna, ABN Andhra Jyothi Managing Director, under IPC Sections 353, 341, 186, 120(b), for allegedly obstructing the official duties of the CID police who were conducting searches at the house of retired IAS officer K. Lakshminarayana on Friday.

In a statement, the CID said that Mr. Radhakrishna, along with his crew, barged into the house where searches were going on, and tried to obstruct the CID sleuths from conducting searches. The case was transferred to Telangana.

Three arrested

Staff Reporter in Vijayawada writes:

The CID sleuths investigating the alleged multi-crore scam in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) arrested three persons – Soumyadri Shekar Bose, Vikas Vinayaka Kanvelkar and Mukul Agarwal – and produced them in a special court, which remanded them in judicial custody on Sunday.

They were accused of committing irregularities in implementing the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the APSSDC and some private firms.

The CID had registered cases against 26 persons, including a few officers of the corporation, and conducted raids on their properties and houses. The CID had served notices on some officials and asked them to cooperate in the investigation.

The three accused were produced in court after conducting COVID-19 tests on them, the CID said.