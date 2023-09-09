Chandrababu Naidu arrest | He will be produced in Vijayawada CID Court today itself, says top police official

September 09, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has arrested former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National president N. Chandrababu Naidu, a prime accused in alleged fraud involving around ₹371 crore in connection with A.P. Skill Development Corporation between 2014-19, when TDP was in power, confirmed A.P. CID Additional DG N. Sanjay in Guntur on September 9, 2023. Mr. Naidu will be produced in the CID court in Vijayawada on September 9 itself.

Addressing a press conference at A.P. Police Headquarters on Saturday, he explained that the CID police served notices to Mr. Naidu in the early morning at 6 a.m. at RK Function Hall in Nandyal and subsequently arrested him.

This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of centres of excellence in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Total estimated project cost was ₹3,300 crore. And the fraud that was caused was to the tune of ₹371 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates | Former CM held in ₹550 crore Skill Development Corporation fraud case, says State Police

The arrangement was that 90% would be invested by Siemens India Software India Pvt Ltd with 10% from Andhra Pradesh government, together amounting to over ₹3,000 crore, as per a Memorandum of Understanding entered by the Government.

While the State government released ₹371 crore, a large part of which was siphoned off, Mr. Sanjay said adding that the money was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices.

No actual delivery or sale of items were seen in the investigation, which implicated that the prime accused Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders are beneficiaries of the misappropriated funds, Mr. Sanjay said.

Though the investigation began with questioning the then head of the Skill Development Corporation and the accused shell companies who are one among the prime accused, it revealed that the prime conspirator who orchestrated the transfer of public funds from Government to private companies via shell companies, happened with the active involvement of Mr. Naidu, he explained

The CID officer further explained that Mr. Naidu possesses exclusive knowledge of transactions, leading to the issuing to the government orders, and Memorandums of Understanding from time to time, which makes him the central figure of the entire investigation.

The ultimate use of misappropriated of funds including cash holdings with certain individuals like Vikas Vinayak Khanwilkar of Designtech Systems Pvt Ltd required further investigation. Key documents related to the case have gone missing, which can implicate Mr. Naidu and other prime suspects in this regard, he said.

The investigation is primarily focussing on locating the misappropriated funds and custodial interrogation of Mr. Naidu, in this regard, is very much necessary. He being in a very important position as a head of the political party and also had occupied the office of the Chief Minister, there is every chance of him influencing the course of investigation. Therefore, it necessitated the arrest, explained Mr. Sanjay.

The material including statements of public officials under 164 CrPC clearly points to the involvement of Mr. Naidu was the principal decision maker to release money in advance from the Government. The charges in the case carry a penalty of more than ten years of imprisonment, the CID ADG added.

Mr. Sanjay further observed that, given this deep rooted conspiracy, the custodial interrogation of Mr. Naidu is necessary to uncover all aspects of the financial fraud.

The role of others involved in the case, including Nara Lokesh, son of Mr. Naidu and others require further investigation.

He said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and GST, the central agencies have already investigated the case. All the relevant material evidence will be produced in the concerned court. The entire offence occurred with knowledge of the prime conspirator and final beneficiary of this money.

Being the former CM of A.P., his capacity to influence the witnesses and others has come under record and his arrest is necessary. It is clearly visible that he is trying to thwart the investigation and tamper the available evidence. Therefore, the CID took Mr. Naidu into custody, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT