CI, YSRCP leaders supported the accused in Cherukupalli teenager murder case, alleges Naidu

June 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHERUKUPALLI (BAPATLA DISTRICT)

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the accused persons in the murder case of a 15-year-old boy had the support of the local Circle Inspector of Police and YSRCP leaders.

He visited Amarnath’s house at Uppalavaripalem village and consoled his family members on Monday.

On June 16, Uppala Amarnath, was allegedly burnt alive by four miscreants at Rajolu village in Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district. All the accused were arrested by the police.

Mr. Naidu, however, alleged that the accused persons were ganja addicts before setting Amarnath on fire, they stuffed paper in his mouth, tied up his hands and legs, beat him, dragged him around, and then poured petrol and set him afire.

The TDP supremo said that the local CI did not come to the rescue of the victims, despite knowing about the incident. “Instead, he allowed the accused to tamper and fabricate the evidence at the scene of the offence,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu alleged that after killing Amarnath, the accused persons directly went to the police station and gave information to the CI, who helped them try to project the crime as a suicide.

He said that Amarnath was killed as he tried to prevent the accused from sexually harassing his sister.

Mr. Naidu said, “Each and every woman in the State should think about this pathetic incident. This government has been terrorising the citizens by not being strict with the criminals. A day will come when in our State, each person will fear for the safety of the women and girls in their houses if we don’t react now against the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is protecting the criminals, and hence, such incidents are happening.”

If TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad did not reach the village, the YSRCP government would have falsified the narrative saying that it was a case of suicide, Mr. Naidu said..

He said that the people in the area have been encouraging child marriages due to the fear of sexual harassments.

Naidu adopts victim’s sister

The TDP president, while announcing that he was adopting the sister of the deceased, handed over ₹10 lakh as ex gratia to the family.

At the same time, he said only ex gratia would not be sufficient, and the family should get justice.

He said, “The YSRCP failed in controlling the ganja menace in the State, which was one of the reasons for increasing violence. I don’t fear even if they kill me. There were attacks on me in the recent past. Still, I will fight against the YSRCP government for the people of the State. I came here to give assurance to the women in the State.

The Chief Minister is not opening his mouth, even after a woman was raped in front of his husband in Vijayawada recently. Now, this incident happened here”.

Mr. Naidu said, “If the Chief Minister ensures capital punishment, then this kind of incidents would not repeat. During the TDP government, a criminal raped a Muslim minor girl in the Gurazala Assembly constituency. At that time, I ordered the police to nab him within 24 hours. The criminal committed suicide out of fear. But, this Chief Minister is not taking action against the criminals.”

Mr. Naidu said that this agitation should not end there. “This should emerge as a revolution against the YSRCP government and lead to the defeat of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.