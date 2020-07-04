Andhra Pradesh

CI, two constables suspended

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eluru Range, K.V. Mohan Rao has suspended Rampachodavaram circle inspector B.H. Venkateswarlu and two constables, K. Burranna Dora and and M. Satya Prasad (attached to the Devipatnam police station), for allegedly resorting to corruption.

It was alleged that the CI and the two constables took ₹28,000 bribe and released seven bikes seized during raids on gambling dens in the Rampachodavaram and Devipatnam police limits.

Following an inquiry, the DIG issued the suspension orders on Saturday. Further investigation is on.

