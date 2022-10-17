CI, SI of Thotlavalluru in Krishna district arrested for ‘taking bribe’ in engineer’s murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Krishna district police arrested Pamidimukkala CI M. Muktheswara Rao and Thotlavalluru SI Y. Arjun for allegedly accepting bribe in a murder case.

The two police officers reportedly demanded ₹14.10 lakh bribe from the family members of a murder accused, A. Srikanth Reddy.

According to the police, Srikanth Reddy, an agriculturalist of Allamvaripalem village in Thotlavalluru mandal, and a woman, Midhuna, allegedly attacked a software engineer, G. Srinivasa Reddy, with a sickle and killed him in July this year as the latter was getting close to Midhuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thotlavalluru police registered a case under Section 302 IPC, and arrested Srikanth Reddy and Midhuna. They were sent to judicial remand.

The Circle Inspector and the Sub-Inspector had reportedly demanded through J. Narendra Reddy, a relative of the murder accused, about ₹17 lakh from the family of Srikanth Reddy for not including their names in the case.

A local, Puchakayala Srinivasa Reddy, promised to settle the case and asked Srikanth Reddy’s family members not to pay the amount to Narendra Reddy. Developing a grudge over this, Narendra Reddy reportedly murdered Puchakayala Srinivasa Reddy in September and buried his body on the Krishna river bed, under Atkuru police limits.

On September 27, the Atkuru police arrested Narendra Reddy and three of his accomplices, who, during interrogation, spilled the beans. The accused revealed about the payment of bribe to the CI and the SI, which was taken to the notice of the higher officials.

The ACB took up investigation into the bribe allegations. The ACB sleuths questioned the family members of the accused and collected technical evidences in the case.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the CI Muktheswara Rao demanded ₹15 lakh of which he accepted ₹12.5 lakh, and SI Arjun demanded ₹2 lakh and accepted ₹1.5 lakh,” said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

A case under Section 7 (a) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been registered against the CI and the SI. They were arrested on October 14, produced in the ACB Court and were remanded to judicial custody, said ACB Joint Director G.V.G. Ashok Kumar.