CI arrested on cheating charge

The Gudur police here in Nellore district arrested Sesha Rao, CI, Guntur Central Crime Station, on Saturday on the charges of cheating a landlord farmer and a resident of Gudur town to the tune of ₹3.5 crore.

Gudur Town CI T. Subba Rao said the arrested CI, along with Prasanna Lakshmi of Guntur town, collected the huge amount from the farmer Ramanaiah Naidu.

The arrested CI was stated to have cheated Ramanaiah by not registering some land in his name as per their previous arrangement.

