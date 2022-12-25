ADVERTISEMENT

Churches wear a festive look as the devout offer special prayers marking Christmas

December 25, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor participates in celebrations at Raj Bhavan, says people need to practice Jesus Christ’s message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood

P. Sujatha Varma

Devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Christmas at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bursting with holiday cheer, churches in the city wore a festive look on Sunday with a large number of Christians flocking them to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Dazzling Christmas lights brightened up the places of worship that saw huge attendance of the devout at the midnight mass preceding the actual celebrations.

The illuminated St. Paul’s Cathedral, near Benz Circle, the Mary Matha shrine at Gunadala, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on the Eluru Road, among other churches, were chock-a-block with people offering special prayers on the special occasion.

Leaders of various political parties and representatives of the government extended Christmas wishes to people belonging to the community.

Participating in the celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Christ gave the mankind the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood, and “this is what all of us need to practice in our lives.”

He said, to be truly happy, one must rise above bigotry and jealously, and must love even those who hate them, as love is the only path to peace and happiness.

“When we replace hate with love and anger with kindness, we will feel closer to God and will experience peace in our own lives,” he said.

Bishop Rajarao, along with P. Prabhakar, M. Jaykar and Ebenezer, felicitated the Governor and the latter presented them mementoes.

Extending his warm greetings to Christians in the State, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said love, compassion and peace, the main teachings of the Christ, were the need of the hour. He said people should draw the spirit of Christmas and learn to live in peace and harmony.

