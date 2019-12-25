Churches gear up to ring in Christmas

It’s a time of the year, when all Christians look forward. People in the State are getting ready to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, on Wednesday.

The skyline is dotted with twinkling stars ushering in an air of warmth, when members of Christian families living in various parts of the world are reaching home bringing in joy and comfort and a time of celebration across the world. The homes were bustling with activity and tastefully decorated with festoons and series lamps.

All the churches in the district have been illuminated and huge stars adorn the street corners and individual houses. Families are rushing to finish some last-minute shopping.

But beyond all the glitter of Christmas celebrations, is the underlying message that Jesus Christ came into the world to save mankind. The message of peace and goodwill would be given in all churches.

The week before the Christmas is filled with activities in Churches and outside. Congregations gather to sing carols, give alms to the poor and reach out to old-age homes and orphanages.

The festivities kick off on a grand note at one of the oldest churches, Bala Yesu Cathedral at Phirangipuram, the seat of Bishop of Guntur Diocese, Gali Bali. Christmas would be ushered in a special mid-night mass on Thursday night which would be attended by about 10,000 people at Bala Yesu Church.

The morning service, ‘Divya Pooja Bali’ starts at 8 a.m. which would be conducted by the Bishop. A special service for Catholic fathers held at 10 a.m. Tens of thousands from far-off places in Rayalaseema and Andhra regions attend the festivities every year.

In Guntur, Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Churches and the century-old West Parish Church have been illuminated.

Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita has extended her Christmas greetings. District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar has also extended his wishes to the people of the district.