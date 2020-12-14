Churches gear up for Christmas

Festivities usher in joyful spirit amidst uncertainty in pandemic

Amid the gloomy uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the onset of Advent season preceding Christmas is being celebrated by the faithful across the State. The season is marked by celebrations being held in conformity with the social distancing protocols and with very limited audiences.

Twinkling stars dot the skyline as most of the churches have been decorated. The huge illuminated stars are seen in the rural areas ushering in an air of warmth, and members of Christian families living in various parts of the world have started heading to the warmth of their homes. The homes are bustling with activity and tastefully decorated with festoons and series lamps.

Candlelight services held at most churches on Sunday were marked by joyful singing of carols by the choir. The message centred on the birth of Jesus Christ, as a fulfilment of prophecy and a reflection of his teachings.

At St John’s CSI Church, Bible Society of India, AP Auxiliary secretary John Vikram spoke on the historicity of carols, as they were sung by angels announcing the birth of Jesus Christ in a manger at Bethlehem.

Presbyter in charge P. John Babu said that advent season is marked by festivities and the committee has taken all precautions like use of sanitisers, thermal scanners and social distancing norms in view of the situation.

The festivities kick off on a grand note at one of the oldest churches, Bala Yesu Cathedral at Phirangipuram, the seat of Bishop of Guntur Diocese, at a midnight mass on the night of December 24. Christmas would be ushered in a special midnight mass on Thursday night which would be attended by about 10,000 people at Bala Yesu Church.

The morning service, ‘Divya Pooja Bali’ starts at 8 a.m. which would be conducted by the Bishop. A special service for Catholic fathers held at 10 a.m. Tens of thousands from far-off places in Rayalaseema and Andhra regions attend the festivities every year.

In Guntur, Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Churches and the century old West Parish Church have been illuminated.