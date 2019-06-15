Church priest held for alleged misbehaviour with minor girl

Father of a church at Sunkalamma Palyam in Tadipatri of Anantapur district was arrested by the police on Saturday following a complaint that he misbehaved with a minor girl.
Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police in a release said that a woman complained two days ago and based on it, the accused -- Emiliraj -- was taken into custody. Tadipatri Circle Inspector S. China Govind along with other police personnel formed teams and traced him in a remote place on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and SC, ST Atrocities Act were filed against Emiliraj and the matter was brought came to the notice of Home Minister M. Sucharita. B. Satya Yesubabu, SP, said that no tolerance would be shown in the cases of atrocities against women.
