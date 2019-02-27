‘Chunav Pathshala’ from tomorrow

In an attempt to sensitise people on voting rights, the Chittoor administration will organise ‘Chunav Pathshala’ programmes at all 3,800 polling centres in the district from February 28 to March 3, Collector and District Election Officer P.S. Pradyumna has said.

‘Chunav Pathshala’ is a platform to engage community members, mainly in rural areas, through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitise them on electoral rights, apart from familiarise them with the process of registration and voting.

Ethical voting

At a poll preparedness meeting here on Tuesday, the Collector asked the sectoral officers and mandal level returning officers to ensure that the programme were conducted at all polling booths without fail.

“As per the guidelines of Election Commission of India, the sectoral officers will make arrangements for public rallies and ‘Chunav’ schools at all the centres. The awareness campaigns will include the aspects of ethical voting, conduct of fearless voting, allaying apprehensions of voters about the functioning of the EVMs and VVPats,” Mr. Pradyumna said.

The Collector further said that as part of the four-day exercise, the returning officers would select three best polling booths after holding competitions. Publicity posters pertaining to the voting right and awareness on EVMs and VVPats should be arranged at all mandal level offices.

Joint Collector P.S. Gireesha, DRO Gangadhar Gowd and Deputy Director (I&PR) Timmappa and others took part in the meeting.