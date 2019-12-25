Christmas cheer pervades all over

Christmas cheer enveloped those who thronged churches of different denominations to be part of the special mass on the day rejoiced by Christians across the world, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Overwhelmed by a spirit of brotherhood and compassion, they offered prayers seeking peace and harmony in their families, society and the world at large.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the special mass held at the Church of South India (CSI) at his home town Pulivendula in Kadapa district, with his mother Vijayamma and wife, Y. Bharathi. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother cut the Christmas cake and released New Year calendar.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, Ministers A. Suresh, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy were also present at the celebrations.

Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu also became part of the Christmas celebrations at St. Paul’s Cathedral near Nirmala Convent School. Mr. Naidu, with party leaders Gadde Rammohan, Koneru Sridhar, Devineni Uma, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others, attended the special prayer session followed by the cake-cutting ritual. Bishop T. Joseph Raja, offered him a piece of cake.

Churches were chock-a-block with devotees spilling out of the main halls. Dressed up in their best finery, people milled around the churches, socialising and wishing everybody a Merry Christmas.

Joy and happiness

Christmas is the time to spread joy and happiness and the prayer sessions remind the devotees of the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption and love and compassion. Prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

At homes, people put up Christmas trees, festooned and decorated with little stars and other shimmering stuff. The larder is filled with baked cookies and cakes, relished with family and friends after returning home from the mass.