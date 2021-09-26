Christina elected ZP chief of Guntur

She promises to take welfare schemes to the people’s doorstep

Henry Christina was on Saturday sworn in as chairperson of the Zilla Parishad here.

Ms. Christina was elected to the post unanimously in the elections held in the afternoon.

District Collector and Special Officer Vivek Yadav and Election Officer Lakshmi Narasimham conducted the elections, and later administered oath of office to Ms. Christina.

While Sontireddy Narsireddy (Rentachintala ZPTC) was sworn-in as vice-chairman, Bathula Anuradha (Chebrolu ZPTC) took oath as vice- chairperson - 2.

Two other ZPTC members – Sk. Sardar Hashmi and Gundala Swenom were sworn-in as co-opted members.

All the 52 ZPTC members supported the candidature of Ms. Christina.

Members of Parliament Lavu Krishnadevarayulu and Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Chief Whip P. Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs, MLCs and senior YSRCP leader K. Suresh Kumar were present.

A native of Guntur, Ms. Christina had won from Kollipara ZPTC by a margin of over 17,500 votes.

She thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for elevating a woman from the SC community to the highest public office.

“I will work for the development of the rural areas in the district. This is a big opportunity for me to contribute to the development of the district,” said Ms. Christina.